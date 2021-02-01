Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iraqi F-16 Highlight Package

    IRAQ

    01.02.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Anderson 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    F-16 Maintainers with the Iraqi Air Force perform work on an F-16 before an elephant walk at Balad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 18, 2020. The elephant walk demonstrates the base's ability to generate F -16 combat airpower in defense of the Iraqi Air Force national objectives. (U.S. Air Force Photo by SrA Jonathan Anderson)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 15:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 826261
    VIRIN: 210102-F-NN690-186
    Filename: DOD_108737261
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: IQ

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iraqi F-16 Highlight Package, by A1C Jonathan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Iraq
    IraqAF

