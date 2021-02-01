F-16 Maintainers with the Iraqi Air Force perform work on an F-16 before an elephant walk at Balad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 18, 2020. The elephant walk demonstrates the base's ability to generate F -16 combat airpower in defense of the Iraqi Air Force national objectives. (U.S. Air Force Photo by SrA Jonathan Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 15:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|826261
|VIRIN:
|210102-F-NN690-186
|Filename:
|DOD_108737261
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|IQ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Iraqi F-16 Highlight Package, by A1C Jonathan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
