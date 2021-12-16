Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Redeployment Operation

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Video by Spc. Kaylee Harris 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    1st Theater Sustainment Command Soldiers return from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, after six months away from family and loved ones at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Dec.16, 2021.(U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaylee Harris)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 16:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826260
    VIRIN: 211216-A-OK738-318
    Filename: DOD_108737246
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Redeployment Operation, by SPC Kaylee Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st TSC

