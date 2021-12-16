1st Theater Sustainment Command Soldiers return from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, after six months away from family and loved ones at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Dec.16, 2021.(U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaylee Harris)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 16:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826260
|VIRIN:
|211216-A-OK738-318
|Filename:
|DOD_108737246
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Redeployment Operation, by SPC Kaylee Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
