Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Annual Acquisition Awards Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    The Annual Acquisition Awards Ceremony, Excellence in Leadership, hosted by Ms. Karen D.H. Saunders, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology), will showcase the winners of the 2021 Individual and Team awards and the Major General Harold J. “Harry” Greene awards.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 15:48
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 826259
    Filename: DOD_108737239
    Length: 00:32:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annual Acquisition Awards Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Annual Acquisition Awards Ceremony
    Annual Acquisition Awards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT