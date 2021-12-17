The Annual Acquisition Awards Ceremony, Excellence in Leadership, hosted by Ms. Karen D.H. Saunders, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology), will showcase the winners of the 2021 Individual and Team awards and the Major General Harold J. “Harry” Greene awards.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 15:48
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|826259
|Filename:
|DOD_108737239
|Length:
|00:32:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Annual Acquisition Awards Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
