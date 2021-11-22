U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly and CMSgt David Wade, along with their wives, send their holiday wishes to their Air Combat Command Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 15:28
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|826258
|VIRIN:
|211122-F-BD665-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108737220
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Hometown:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy Holidays from Air Combat Command, by A1C Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS
