Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Holidays from Air Combat Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Shanes 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly and CMSgt David Wade, along with their wives, send their holiday wishes to their Air Combat Command Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Chloe Shanes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 15:28
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 826258
    VIRIN: 211122-F-BD665-1001
    Filename: DOD_108737220
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 
    Hometown: HAMPTON, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays from Air Combat Command, by A1C Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Greetings
    ACC
    Holidays
    Holiday Season
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT