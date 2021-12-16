Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBPHH Modular Carbon Adsorption System Delivery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke J McCall 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    HONOLULU (Dec. 16, 2021) – U.S. Airforce C-5 Super Galaxy arrives with a delivery of water filtration systems to Hickam Field in support of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water recovery effort, Dec. 16, 2021. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources, locations and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 14:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826244
    VIRIN: 211216-N-JY604-3001
    Filename: DOD_108737122
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBPHH Modular Carbon Adsorption System Delivery, by PO1 Luke J McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT