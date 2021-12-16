JBPHH Modular Carbon Adsorption System Delivery

HONOLULU (Dec. 16, 2021) – U.S. Airforce C-5 Super Galaxy arrives with a delivery of water filtration systems to Hickam Field in support of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water recovery effort, Dec. 16, 2021. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources, locations and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 14:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826244
|VIRIN:
|211216-N-JY604-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108737122
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
