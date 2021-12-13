Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st TSC tree lighting ceremony

    KY, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers, civilians, and family members of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command participated in a tree lighting ceremony on Fort Knox, Dec. 13, 2021. The event featured cookies, hot cocoa, carol singing, and Santa Claus. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig, 1st TSC Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 15:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826235
    VIRIN: 211213-A-XQ797-573
    Filename: DOD_108736980
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: KY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st TSC tree lighting ceremony, by SFC Noel Gerig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st TSC
    santa
    tree lighting ceremony

