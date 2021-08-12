Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday greetings from SWD Commander Brig. Gen. Beck

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2021

    Video by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    Holiday greetings from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Division Commander Brig. Gen. Christopher Beck and Sally Beck.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 14:46
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 826231
    VIRIN: 211208-A-RP542-375
    Filename: DOD_108736937
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday greetings from SWD Commander Brig. Gen. Beck, by Edward Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Holiday Season
    Southwestern Division
    SWD
    Pacesetters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT