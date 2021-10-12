Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holidays made merrier after NEX layaway balances paid

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2021

    Video by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    NEX patrons had an early holiday surprise when their layaway balances were paid off by the non-profit organization, @Pay Away the Layaway! For the second year in a row, celebrity Montel Williams, a prior U.S. Marine and U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr., surprised patrons at NEX Norfolk with the news! Pay Away the Layaway paid off nearly $53,500 of layaway balances at NEX Norfolk, NEX San Diego, NEX Orlando and NEX Pearl Harbor. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodges, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 13:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826222
    VIRIN: 211210-N-QY289-0014
    Filename: DOD_108736816
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

