NEX patrons had an early holiday surprise when their layaway balances were paid off by the non-profit organization, @Pay Away the Layaway! For the second year in a row, celebrity Montel Williams, a prior U.S. Marine and U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr., surprised patrons at NEX Norfolk with the news! Pay Away the Layaway paid off nearly $53,500 of layaway balances at NEX Norfolk, NEX San Diego, NEX Orlando and NEX Pearl Harbor. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodges, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 13:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826222
|VIRIN:
|211210-N-QY289-0014
|Filename:
|DOD_108736816
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holidays made merrier after NEX layaway balances paid, by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
