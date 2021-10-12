Holidays made merrier after NEX layaway balances paid

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/826222" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NEX patrons had an early holiday surprise when their layaway balances were paid off by the non-profit organization, @Pay Away the Layaway! For the second year in a row, celebrity Montel Williams, a prior U.S. Marine and U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr., surprised patrons at NEX Norfolk with the news! Pay Away the Layaway paid off nearly $53,500 of layaway balances at NEX Norfolk, NEX San Diego, NEX Orlando and NEX Pearl Harbor. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodges, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)