Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III provides remarks during a Hall of Heroes induction ceremony recognizing Medal of Honor recipients Army Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee, Army Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe and Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 13:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|826216
|Filename:
|DOD_108736756
|Length:
|01:18:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Secretary Honors Recent Medal of Honor Recipients, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT