    Defense Secretary Honors Recent Medal of Honor Recipients

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III provides remarks during a Hall of Heroes induction ceremony recognizing Medal of Honor recipients Army Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee, Army Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe and Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 13:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 826216
    Filename: DOD_108736756
    Length: 01:18:16
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Secretary Honors Recent Medal of Honor Recipients, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

