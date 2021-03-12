Andersen Air Force Base celebrates Operation Christmas Drop 70th Anniversary

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members participate during the 70th Anniversary of Operation Christmas Drop bundle build at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 3-4, 2021. OCD is the Defense Department's longest-running humanitarian aid and disaster relief training mission and provides relief to more than 50 islands throughout the Pacific. Operations such as OCD provide the U.S. and its partners the opportunity to enhance joint operational capabilities and maintain preparedness for real world emergencies.



Air Force Video by Senior Airman Aubree L. Owens