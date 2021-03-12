Andersen Air Force Base celebrates Operation Christmas Drop 70th Anniversary

Members participate during the 70th Anniversary of Operation Christmas Drop bundle build at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 3-4, 2021. OCD is the Defense Department's longest-running humanitarian aid and disaster relief training mission and provides relief to more than 50 islands throughout the Pacific. Operations such as OCD provide the U.S. and its partners the opportunity to enhance joint operational capabilities and maintain preparedness for real world emergencies.
