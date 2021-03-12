Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andersen Air Force Base celebrates Operation Christmas Drop 70th Anniversary

    YIGO, GUAM

    12.03.2021

    Members participate during the 70th Anniversary of Operation Christmas Drop bundle build at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 3-4, 2021. OCD is the Defense Department's longest-running humanitarian aid and disaster relief training mission and provides relief to more than 50 islands throughout the Pacific. Operations such as OCD provide the U.S. and its partners the opportunity to enhance joint operational capabilities and maintain preparedness for real world emergencies.

    Air Force Video by Senior Airman Aubree L. Owens

    Andersen Air Force Base
    Operation Christmas Drop
    USAF

