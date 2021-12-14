Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Savannah Toys For Tots (Short Version)

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jareka Curtis 

    6th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Levy Vega, the Savannah Toys For Tots Coordinator, explains his position in the Toys For Tots program on Hunter Army Air Base, Savannah, Georgia, Dec. 12, 2021. Vega coordinates with donors and supervises the sorting and distribution of unopened toys to the local area. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jareka Curtis)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 12:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826204
    VIRIN: 211214-M-D1318-1002
    Filename: DOD_108736614
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Christmas
    ToysForTots
    Donations
    MCRC
    ERR
    Giftsforkids

