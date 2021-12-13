Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 Holiday Message from the 28th Corps Chief, Army Dental Corps

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Video by Maj. Ino Ruiz 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Please join BG Shan K. Bagby, 28th Corps Chief, Army Dental Corps, in wishing the entire Dental Corps family a safe and joyous holiday season. He thanks the team for their hard work in 2021, and encourages rest and rejuventation as we finish out the year. Also, he asks that we remember that many Soldiers are unable to be with the family as they are serving abroad - please keep them in mind during the holiday season. Happy Holidays.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 12:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826181
    VIRIN: 211213-A-LH156-1002
    Filename: DOD_108736527
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Holiday Message from the 28th Corps Chief, Army Dental Corps, by MAJ Ino Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    Army Medicine
    Dental Corps
    BG Bagby

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT