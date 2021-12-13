2021 Holiday Message from the 28th Corps Chief, Army Dental Corps

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Please join BG Shan K. Bagby, 28th Corps Chief, Army Dental Corps, in wishing the entire Dental Corps family a safe and joyous holiday season. He thanks the team for their hard work in 2021, and encourages rest and rejuventation as we finish out the year. Also, he asks that we remember that many Soldiers are unable to be with the family as they are serving abroad - please keep them in mind during the holiday season. Happy Holidays.