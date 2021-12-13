2021 Holiday Message from the 28th Corps Chief, Army Dental Corps

Please join BG Shan K. Bagby, 28th Corps Chief, Army Dental Corps, in wishing the entire Dental Corps family a safe and joyous holiday season. He thanks the team for their hard work in 2021, and encourages rest and rejuventation as we finish out the year. Also, he asks that we remember that many Soldiers are unable to be with the family as they are serving abroad - please keep them in mind during the holiday season. Happy Holidays.
