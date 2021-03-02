Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Evans Army Community Hospital plastic and reconstructive surgeon shares experience

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Video by Amber Martin 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Col. Johnson, plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Evans Army Community Hospital, shares why he became a plastic and reconstructive surgeon Feb. 3, 2021, at EACH. Johnson serves active duty military and beneficiaries using innovative procedures to help injured Soldiers, breast cancer patients and patients suffering from migraines.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 11:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826175
    VIRIN: 210203-A-JJ202-001
    Filename: DOD_108736431
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    This work, Evans Army Community Hospital plastic and reconstructive surgeon shares experience, by Amber Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Carson
    military
    Army
    plastic surgery
    reconstructive surgery
    Evans Army Community Hospital

