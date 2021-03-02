Lt. Col. Johnson, plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Evans Army Community Hospital, shares why he became a plastic and reconstructive surgeon Feb. 3, 2021, at EACH. Johnson serves active duty military and beneficiaries using innovative procedures to help injured Soldiers, breast cancer patients and patients suffering from migraines.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 11:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826175
|VIRIN:
|210203-A-JJ202-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108736431
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Evans Army Community Hospital plastic and reconstructive surgeon shares experience, by Amber Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT