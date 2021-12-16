Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt Moran Spark Sprint video

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Robert Moran, 2nd Operational Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment flight commander, speaks about how to save money by modifying ejection seat kits in the B-51H Stratofortress.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 11:28
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    This work, Capt Moran Spark Sprint video, by SSgt Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Barksdale AFB
    8th Air Force
    AFGSC
    STRIKEWERX

