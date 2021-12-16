Capt. Robert Moran, 2nd Operational Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment flight commander, speaks about how to save money by modifying ejection seat kits in the B-51H Stratofortress.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 11:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|826170
|VIRIN:
|211216-F-XK411-155
|Filename:
|DOD_108736402
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Capt Moran Spark Sprint video, by SSgt Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT