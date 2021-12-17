353 Wrap Up - December 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/826166" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this quarter's wrap up, the 353d Civil Affairs Command transitions its U.S. Africa Command civil affairs support and command relationship responsibilities to the 352nd CACOM and assumes the 486th Civil Affairs Battalion from the 350th CACOM. Additionally, Army Reserve Soldiers from the 353d CACOM Headquarters and Headquarters Company supported the New York City Marathon and participated in the New York City Veterans Day Parade.