353 Wrap Up - December 2021

In this quarter's wrap up, the 353d Civil Affairs Command transitions its U.S. Africa Command civil affairs support and command relationship responsibilities to the 352nd CACOM and assumes the 486th Civil Affairs Battalion from the 350th CACOM. Additionally, Army Reserve Soldiers from the 353d CACOM Headquarters and Headquarters Company supported the New York City Marathon and participated in the New York City Veterans Day Parade.
|12.17.2021
|12.17.2021 10:56
|Package
|826166
|211217-A-AM237-446
|DOD_108736307
|00:01:29
|US
|1
|1
