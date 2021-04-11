Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23 AMXS conducts hot pit refuel and rearm

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    23rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conducts hot pit refueling and rearming at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 4, 2021. A-10C Thunderbolt II hot pit refueling allows for aircrew to land and quickly fuel and rearm with engines running. This method allows for aircraft to have extended time in the air for missions.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 10:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826161
    VIRIN: 211104-F-NU502-1001
    Filename: DOD_108736281
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23 AMXS conducts hot pit refuel and rearm, by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Moody Air Force Base
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    hot pit refuel
    integrated combat turns

