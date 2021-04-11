23rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conducts hot pit refueling and rearming at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 4, 2021. A-10C Thunderbolt II hot pit refueling allows for aircrew to land and quickly fuel and rearm with engines running. This method allows for aircraft to have extended time in the air for missions.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 10:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|826161
|VIRIN:
|211104-F-NU502-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108736281
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 23 AMXS conducts hot pit refuel and rearm, by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
