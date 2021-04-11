23 AMXS conducts hot pit refuel and rearm

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



23rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conducts hot pit refueling and rearming at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 4, 2021. A-10C Thunderbolt II hot pit refueling allows for aircrew to land and quickly fuel and rearm with engines running. This method allows for aircraft to have extended time in the air for missions.