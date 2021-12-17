Members of the VFW Post 8862 "The Mediterranean Post" give a Holiday shout out on 12/17/2021.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 10:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826157
|VIRIN:
|211217-A-MS182-941
|Filename:
|DOD_108736054
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VFW Post 8862 Holiday 2021 shout out, by SPC Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT