Pvt. Jason Gibson, assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, gives a holiday shout out while deployed at Camp Atterbury, Ind., in support of Operation Allies Welcome, Dec. 16, 2021. This initiative provides essential support at secure locations outside of Afghanistan. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities in permanent or temporary structures as quickly as possible. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Collin S. MacKown, 14th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 10:31
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|826155
|VIRIN:
|211216-A-HJ987-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108736013
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Atterbury- 2-5 CAV Holiday Shoutout, by SPC Collin MacKown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT