Gregory Leingang, 88th Air Base Wing Vice Director, reads “The Elves and the Shoemaker” as a part of the 88th ABW Story time series in honor of the Month of the Military Family. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 09:20
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|826143
|VIRIN:
|211215-F-GW597-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108735633
|Length:
|00:07:07
|Location:
|WPAFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Story Time with the 88th Air Base Wing: The Elves and the Shoemaker, by SrA Alexandria Fulton, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
