    Story Time with the 88 Air Base Wing: The Hare and the Tortoise

    WPAFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton, Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    LeAnna Gorman, 88th Force Support Squadron Operations Officer, reads “The Hare and the Tortoise” as a part of the 88th ABW Storytime series in honor of the Month of the Military Family. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 09:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 826141
    VIRIN: 211215-F-GW597-1002
    Filename: DOD_108735625
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: WPAFB, OH, US

    This work, Story Time with the 88 Air Base Wing: The Hare and the Tortoise, by SrA Alexandria Fulton, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reading
    Story Time
    88ABW

