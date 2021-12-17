Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Newton 88th Mission Support Group Superintendent, reads “The Lion and the Mouse” as a part of the 88th ABW Story-time series in honor of the Month of the Military Family. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 09:16
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|826140
|VIRIN:
|211217-F-GW597-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108735621
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|WPAFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Story Time with the 88th Air Base Wing: The Lion and the Mouse, by SrA Alexandria Fulton, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
