Soldiers with 1st Infantry Division (Forward) deliver holiday shout outs in Poland, Dec. 16, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Alexander/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 08:07
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|826128
|VIRIN:
|211216-Z-CT853-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108735538
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Infantry Division overseas holiday shout outs, by SPC Michael Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
