Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Infantry Division overseas holiday shout outs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    12.16.2021

    Video by Spc. Michael Alexander 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with 1st Infantry Division (Forward) deliver holiday shout outs in Poland, Dec. 16, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Alexander/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 08:07
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 826128
    VIRIN: 211216-Z-CT853-0001
    Filename: DOD_108735538
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division overseas holiday shout outs, by SPC Michael Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    BigRedOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT