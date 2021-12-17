Joint press conference with the NATO Secretary General and the Bulgarian Prime Minister (opening remarks)
BELGIUM
12.17.2021
Courtesy Video
Joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov on 17 December 2021.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 06:37
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|826122
|VIRIN:
|211217-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108735500
|Length:
|00:05:56
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Joint press conference with the NATO Secretary General and the Bulgarian Prime Minister (opening remarks)
LEAVE A COMMENT