The Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial in Belleau, France, Sept. 14, 2021. It is an American Battle Monuments Commission cemetery and one of four locations where unknown soldiers were selected to potentially be represent all unknown soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
|09.14.2021
|12.17.2021 09:28
|B-Roll
|826119
|210914-F-IP635-1001
|DOD_108735496
|00:02:44
|BELLEAU, FR
|0
|0
This work, Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial (B-Roll), by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
