Prime Minister of Bulgaria arrives at NATO headquarters for official visit
BELGIUM
12.17.2021
Courtesy Video
Arrival of Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Kiril Petkov at NATO headquarters and welcome by NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, on 17 December 2021.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 06:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826118
|VIRIN:
|211217-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108735495
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Prime Minister of Bulgaria arrives at NATO headquarters for official visit
LEAVE A COMMENT