Welcome to the LRMC Physical Therapy Clinic

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/826111" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Capt. Krystyna Utzig wants to welcome you to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Physical Therapy Clinic inside the LRMC hospital in Landstuhl, Germany. In this video, Capt. Utzig explains what you can expect should you ever find yourself needing their services.