Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome to the LRMC Physical Therapy Clinic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    12.02.2021

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Capt. Krystyna Utzig wants to welcome you to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Physical Therapy Clinic inside the LRMC hospital in Landstuhl, Germany. In this video, Capt. Utzig explains what you can expect should you ever find yourself needing their services.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 06:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826111
    VIRIN: 211202-A-GW628-656
    Filename: DOD_108735474
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to the LRMC Physical Therapy Clinic, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    LRMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT