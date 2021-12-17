Welcome to U.S. Army Garrison Italy!

U.S. Army Garrison Italy Commander Col. Matthew Gomlak and Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Dyon welcome newcomers to the garrison in Vicenza, Italy Dec. 17, 2021. Learn more about the facilities and services for our Service members, Families, Civlians, Italian professionals, and contractors.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 05:04
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|826108
|VIRIN:
|211217-A-UN218-986
|Filename:
|DOD_108735425
|Length:
|00:21:27
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
