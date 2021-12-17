Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to U.S. Army Garrison Italy!

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.17.2021

    Video by Maria Cavins 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy Commander Col. Matthew Gomlak and Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Dyon welcome newcomers to the garrison in Vicenza, Italy Dec. 17, 2021. Learn more about the facilities and services for our Service members, Families, Civlians, Italian professionals, and contractors.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 05:04
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 826108
    VIRIN: 211217-A-UN218-986
    Filename: DOD_108735425
    Length: 00:21:27
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    newcomers
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    USAG Italy
    welcome brief
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_Europe

