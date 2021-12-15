Resolute Dragon 21 Force-on-Force

U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 8th Marines, conduct bilateral force-on-force training with the 39th Infantry Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) during Resolute Dragon 21 at Iwate, Japan, Dec. 15, 2021. RD21 is the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and the JGSDF since 2013 and the largest ever in Japan. RD21 is designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. 2/8 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 05:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826100
|VIRIN:
|211215-M-CG913-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108735296
|Length:
|00:05:36
|Location:
|IWATE, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
