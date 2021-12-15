Travis AFB offload a Modular Carbon Adsorption System

Members assigned to the 60th Aerial Port Squadron offload and onload a Modular Carbon Adsorption System Dec. 15, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The water treatment systems are destined for Red Hill, Hawaii, as part of the U.S. Transportation Command Red Hill water movement. The movement supports the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam water quality recovery, a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment and repair. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|12.15.2021
|12.16.2021 19:52
|B-Roll
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
