    Camp Hansen Sunrise and Sunset

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.16.2021

    Video by Cpl. Sarah Marshall 

    III MEF Information Group     

    The sun rises and sets over Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell and Cpl. Sarah Marshall)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 19:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826083
    VIRIN: 211216-M-RJ196-1001
    Filename: DOD_108734966
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Okinawa
    sunset
    Camp Hansen
    sunrise
    IndoPacific

