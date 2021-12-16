Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) wish their friends and families back home a happy holidays.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 19:34
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|826076
|VIRIN:
|211216-N-NO778-0004
|Filename:
|DOD_108734946
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|AMARILLO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GRF Holiday Shoutouts, by PO2 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT