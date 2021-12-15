December 2021 Cannon AFB PFOS/PFOA Virtual Meeting

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 27th Special Operations Wing and the Air Force Civil Engineer Center hosted a virtual public meeting to provide updates to its on-going actions to address Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), identified at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.



This is the fourth meeting of a planned series of quarterly meetings focused on the Air Force’s response to PFAS. AFCEC’s environmental experts will be available to answer questions regarding these efforts. The Air Force welcomes and encourages public participation and involvement.