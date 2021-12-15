December 2021 Cannon AFB PFOS/PFOA Virtual Meeting

The 27th Special Operations Wing and the Air Force Civil Engineer Center hosted a virtual public meeting to provide updates to its on-going actions to address Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), identified at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.
This is the fourth meeting of a planned series of quarterly meetings focused on the Air Force’s response to PFAS. AFCEC’s environmental experts will be available to answer questions regarding these efforts. The Air Force welcomes and encourages public participation and involvement.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 18:59
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|826070
|VIRIN:
|211215-F-AC305-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108734913
|Length:
|01:22:39
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
