    December 2021 Cannon AFB PFOS/PFOA Virtual Meeting

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Maxwell Daigle 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    The 27th Special Operations Wing and the Air Force Civil Engineer Center hosted a virtual public meeting to provide updates to its on-going actions to address Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), identified at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.

    This is the fourth meeting of a planned series of quarterly meetings focused on the Air Force’s response to PFAS. AFCEC’s environmental experts will be available to answer questions regarding these efforts. The Air Force welcomes and encourages public participation and involvement.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 18:59
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 826070
    VIRIN: 211215-F-AC305-1001
    Filename: DOD_108734913
    Length: 01:22:39
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    This work, December 2021 Cannon AFB PFOS/PFOA Virtual Meeting, by SSgt Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NM
    Cannon Air Force Base
    Clovis
    AFCEC
    AFIMSC
    PFAS

