Yama Sakura 81 is the largest U.S.-Japan bilateral and joint command post exercise which enables participants to work as dedicated partners in support of the U.S.-Japan security alliance and for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. This year’s exercise commemorates the 40th anniversary of Yama Sakura. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Mario Coto/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 18:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|826067
|VIRIN:
|211216-N-JC445-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108734765
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|CAMP ITAMI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yama Sakura 81, by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
