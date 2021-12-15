Kentucky National Guard sets up food and water point for tornado victims

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Kentucky National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Keith of the 206th Forward Support Company gives details on a food and water point in Mayfield, Ky. on December 15th, 2021. The 206th FSC is handing out MREs and water bottles to victims of a tornado that hit in Western Kentucky (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson).