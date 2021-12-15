Kentucky National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Keith of the 206th Forward Support Company gives details on a food and water point in Mayfield, Ky. on December 15th, 2021. The 206th FSC is handing out MREs and water bottles to victims of a tornado that hit in Western Kentucky (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson).
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 16:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826049
|VIRIN:
|211215-Z-QL321-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108734426
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|MAYFIELD, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky National Guard sets up food and water point for tornado victims, by SSG Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
