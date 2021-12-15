Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky National Guard sets up food and water point for tornado victims

    MAYFIELD, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kentucky National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Keith of the 206th Forward Support Company gives details on a food and water point in Mayfield, Ky. on December 15th, 2021. The 206th FSC is handing out MREs and water bottles to victims of a tornado that hit in Western Kentucky (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson).

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 16:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826049
    VIRIN: 211215-Z-QL321-0001
    Filename: DOD_108734426
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: MAYFIELD, KY, US 

    tornado
    Mayfield
    KYNG
    food and water
    Kevin Keith
    206th FSC

