    NORAD Command Senior Enlisted Leader Pre-recorded NTS Interview

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Video by Thomas Paul 

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    The NORAD Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Sgt. Maj. James K. Porterfield, answers questions about NORAD Tracks Santa.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 16:03
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 826029
    VIRIN: 211214-D-NE677-1001
    Filename: DOD_108734294
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, NORAD Command Senior Enlisted Leader Pre-recorded NTS Interview, by Thomas Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NORAD
    NORAD Tracks Santa
    SgtMaj James K. Porterfield

