In part 04 of this series, Brig. Gen. David S. Eaglin introduces the patch of the 18th Wing at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, the largest combat wing in the United States Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 17:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|826021
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-DG902-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108734178
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Patches of PACAF 04/16: 18th Wing [Kadena Air Base], by MSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT