Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patches of PACAF 04/16: 18th Wing [Kadena Air Base]

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Eric E Flores 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    In part 04 of this series, Brig. Gen. David S. Eaglin introduces the patch of the 18th Wing at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, the largest combat wing in the United States Air Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 17:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826021
    VIRIN: 210930-F-DG902-001
    Filename: DOD_108734178
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patches of PACAF 04/16: 18th Wing [Kadena Air Base], by MSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    18th Wing
    Pacific Air Forces
    #AF75fet
    Patches of PACAF
    David Eaglin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT