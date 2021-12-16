President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor to Army Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee; Kasinal Cashe-White, sister of Army Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe; and Katie Celiz, the widow of Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 15:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|826015
|Filename:
|DOD_108734148
|Length:
|00:30:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden Presents Medal of Honor , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
