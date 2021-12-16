Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Presents Medal of Honor

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor to Army Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee; Kasinal Cashe-White, sister of Army Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe; and Katie Celiz, the widow of Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 15:14
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 826015
    Filename: DOD_108734148
    Length: 00:30:05
    Location: US

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
