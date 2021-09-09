The U.S. Space Force has begun the wear test of their first ever PT Uniform. Uniforms are set to officially release within the next few years. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 14:27
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|826010
|VIRIN:
|210909-F-XI961-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108734098
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Force PT Uniform Wear Test, by Amn Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT