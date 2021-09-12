Boom operators assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, participate in a Total Force air refueling training mission over Alabama. The mission involved a 6th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 and four F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the Alabama Air National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing, Dannelly Field, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 14:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826008
|VIRIN:
|211209-F-C1148-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108734078
|Length:
|00:11:11
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-135 Refueling B-Roll, by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT