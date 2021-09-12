Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Refueling B-Roll

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Boom operators assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, participate in a Total Force air refueling training mission over Alabama. The mission involved a 6th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 and four F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the Alabama Air National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing, Dannelly Field, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 14:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826008
    VIRIN: 211209-F-C1148-1003
    Filename: DOD_108734078
    Length: 00:11:11
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    This work, KC-135 Refueling B-Roll, by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Refueling
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Boom Operator
    91st Air Refueling Squadron

