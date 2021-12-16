Agile Combat Employment C3 Ops Rehearsal - Package 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/825988" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from Air Combat Command, United States Air Forces in Europe, Pacific Air Forces, as well as civilian counterparts, came to Joint Base Langley-Eustis to participate in the Agile Combat Employment Command, Control and Communications Rehearsal. During the event the teams tested and assessed tactics and technologies specific to C3 Operations to best support Lead Wings in the future fight.