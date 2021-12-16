Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Combat Employment C3 Ops Rehearsal - Package 1

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Airmen from Air Combat Command, United States Air Forces in Europe, Pacific Air Forces, as well as civilian counterparts, came to Joint Base Langley-Eustis to participate in the Agile Combat Employment Command, Control and Communications Rehearsal. During the event the teams tested and assessed tactics and technologies specific to C3 Operations to best support Lead Wings in the future fight.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 13:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825988
    VIRIN: 211216-F-SY677-0002
    Filename: DOD_108733829
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: US

    This work, Agile Combat Employment C3 Ops Rehearsal - Package 1, by SSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    Agile Combat Employment C3 Ops Rehearsal
    C3OR
    C3 Ops Rehearsal

