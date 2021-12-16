Airmen from Air Combat Command, United States Air Forces in Europe, Pacific Air Forces, as well as civilian counterparts, came to Joint Base Langley-Eustis to participate in the Agile Combat Employment Command, Control and Communications Rehearsal. During the event the teams tested and assessed tactics and technologies specific to C3 Operations to best support Lead Wings in the future fight.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 13:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825988
|VIRIN:
|211216-F-SY677-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108733829
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Agile Combat Employment C3 Ops Rehearsal - Package 1, by SSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS
