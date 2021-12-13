Imagery from the 2021 Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation, and Education Conference, opening ceremony in Orlando, Fl., Dec. 13st, 2021. I/ITSEC is the world’s largest modeling, simulation, and training event. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 13:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825985
|VIRIN:
|211213-F-RI374-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_108733797
|Length:
|00:10:57
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, I/ITSEC 2021 OPENING B-Roll, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT