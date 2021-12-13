Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Video Message to the Corps - Season 4 Episode 2 - Talent Management

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Video by Maj. Ino Ruiz 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    The 28th Chief of the Dental Corps, Shan K. Bagby, answers questions relating to the Army's talent management process. Units fill their vacancies through the process of communicating with available candidates looking for jobs.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 10:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825955
    VIRIN: 211213-A-LH156-1001
    Filename: DOD_108733255
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Army Medicine Dental Corps BG Bagby Talent Management

