The 28th Chief of the Dental Corps, Shan K. Bagby, answers questions relating to the Army's talent management process. Units fill their vacancies through the process of communicating with available candidates looking for jobs.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 10:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|825955
|VIRIN:
|211213-A-LH156-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108733255
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Video Message to the Corps - Season 4 Episode 2 - Talent Management, by MAJ Ino Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
