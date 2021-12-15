Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am A Black Knight | Staff Sgt. Joshua Tucker

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Miller 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    In the sixth episode of our Black Knights series, meet Staff Sgt. Joshua Tucker, a SERE specialist from the 19th Operations Support Squadron, who trains and prepares our aircrews for worst case scenarios.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 11:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825954
    VIRIN: 211215-F-KQ249-091
    Filename: DOD_108733251
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    This work, I Am A Black Knight | Staff Sgt. Joshua Tucker, by A1C Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black Knights
    19th Airlift Wing
    LRAFB

