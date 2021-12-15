In the sixth episode of our Black Knights series, meet Staff Sgt. Joshua Tucker, a SERE specialist from the 19th Operations Support Squadron, who trains and prepares our aircrews for worst case scenarios.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 11:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|825954
|VIRIN:
|211215-F-KQ249-091
|Filename:
|DOD_108733251
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, I Am A Black Knight | Staff Sgt. Joshua Tucker, by A1C Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT