Whether new to the Navy Reserve or just looking for a refresher, this video will go over the basics of rescheduling a drill in EDM via the NSIPS website.
This work, U.S. Navy Reserve - How to Reschedule a Drill in EDM, by PO2 Daniel Cleary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
