    U.S. Navy Reserve - How to Reschedule a Drill in EDM

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Cleary 

    Navy Office of Information, Media Content Operations-Navy Reserve Component

    Whether new to the Navy Reserve or just looking for a refresher, this video will go over the basics of rescheduling a drill in EDM via the NSIPS website.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 10:42
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 825952
    VIRIN: 211216-N-BF073-489
    PIN: 825952
    Filename: DOD_108733240
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Drill
    Reserve
    Navy Reserve
    USNR
    Navy
    NSIPS
    EDM
    Reschedule

