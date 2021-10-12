Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DM Chapel Tree Lighting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    355th Wing

    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Chapel held a drive-through tree lighting event Dec. 10, 2021 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 10:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825949
    VIRIN: 211210-F-PV484-619
    Filename: DOD_108733013
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: AZ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DM Chapel Tree Lighting, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airmen
    Christmas
    happy holidays
    tree lighting
    DMAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT