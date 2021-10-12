Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Chapel held a drive-through tree lighting event Dec. 10, 2021 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 10:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|825949
|VIRIN:
|211210-F-PV484-619
|Filename:
|DOD_108733013
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DM Chapel Tree Lighting, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT