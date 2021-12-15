President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his administration’s response to the tornadoes & extreme Weather
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 10:30
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|825948
|Filename:
|DOD_108733010
|Length:
|00:17:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks on his Administration’s Response to the Tornadoes & Extreme Weather, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT