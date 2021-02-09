NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 2, 2021) American citizens and Afghan travelers depart Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella during Operation Allies Refuge Sept. 2, 2021. NAS Sigonella is currently supporting the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel M. Young)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 09:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|825946
|VIRIN:
|210902-N-NI474-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108732976
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Allies Refuge Travelers Depart NAS Sigonella, by PO1 Daniel Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT