    Holiday Greeting from Regional Health Command Europe

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    12.09.2021

    Video by John Ciccarelli 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Holiday message from the Regional Health Command Europe Leadership team.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 09:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825942
    VIRIN: 211209-O-YR030-187
    Filename: DOD_108732914
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 

    TAGS

    Medical
    Holiday Greeting
    Regional Health Command Europe

