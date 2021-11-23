Maj. Malinda Meuse, a Nurse Transition Program director with the 59th Medical Wing provides a brief overview of the Air Force Nurse Transition Program, also known as NTP. NTP is a 10 week course designed to ease the transition of inexperienced active duty nurses from novice to competent practitioners and officers. This video is part two of a two part series. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 09:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|825940
|VIRIN:
|211216-F-CC148-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108732865
|Length:
|00:05:36
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Nurse Transition Program (Part 2 of 2), by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT