Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Nurse Transition Program (Part 2 of 2)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Malinda Meuse, a Nurse Transition Program director with the 59th Medical Wing provides a brief overview of the Air Force Nurse Transition Program, also known as NTP. NTP is a 10 week course designed to ease the transition of inexperienced active duty nurses from novice to competent practitioners and officers. This video is part two of a two part series. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 09:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825940
    VIRIN: 211216-F-CC148-1001
    Filename: DOD_108732865
    Length: 00:05:36
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Nurse Transition Program (Part 2 of 2), by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    officer
    medical
    nurse
    commissioning
    education
    Nurse Transition Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT