Resolute Dragon Fire Missions

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines and Japanese Soldiers with 4th Surface-to-Ship Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force conduct fire missions during Resolute Dragon 21 at Camp Hachinohe, Japan, Dec. 13, 2021. RD21 is the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) since 2013 and is the largest ever in Japan. RD21 is designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)
|12.13.2021
|12.16.2021 08:24
|B-Roll
|825935
|211213-M-KM064-643
|DOD_108732813
|00:01:52
|JP
|2
|2
